Business Briefs June 18, 2019

Holy Cross Energy members can get up to $3,500 off 2019 all-electric Nissan Leaf

Holy Cross Energy members can receive up to $3,500 off the purchase of a 2019 all-electric Nissan Leaf. The rebate can be combined with the federal and Colorado electric vehicle tax credit, increasing savings up to $16,000. The special rebate is a limited time offer expiring July 1 and is only available to Touchstone Energy Cooperative member organizations like HCE.

The $3,500 rebate is off MSRP for the 2019 Leaf S, and $2,500 off MSRP for the 2019 Leaf ePlus. The Leaf S starts around $29,999 and features a 40 kilowatt-hour battery that is good for about 150 miles of range. The Leaf ePlus is the long-range version of the Leaf, featuring a 62 kWh battery capable of going more than 200 miles on a charge.

To get the incentive, bring a copy of the rebate flyer which can be found at holycross.com/nissanrebate, both front and back pages, along with your monthly electric bill to the Nissan dealership. See your local participating Nissan Dealer for complete details: NissanUSA.com/nissandealers.