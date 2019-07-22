Business Briefs July 23, 2019

Caverns honors employees

Last month, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park honored its two longest-term employees. Bob Koper was the first employee the Beckleys hired when they opened in 1999. He was a manager and the first tour guide and worked at the park for 17 years. Paul Pristas was also hired in 1999 as a tour guide and he continues in that role to this day.

Dr. Hannah Frebel joins All Kids Dental Pediatrics & Orthodontics

Board eligible pediatric dental specialist Dr. Hannah Frebel has joined All Kids Dental Pediatrics & Orthodontics. Frebel is a Colorado native, originally from Boulder and a loyal “Buffs” fan since graduating from CU Boulder with an integrative physiology degree. She then went on to earn her DDS from the University of Colorado – School of Dental Medicine and completed her pediatric dental residency, a 25-month program, at the University of Florida.

Frebel and her husband, Joe Wainwright, are excited to be in the Roaring Fork Valley as they already embrace an active, outdoor lifestyle. Hannah runs every morning, exploring new routes and trails. She and Joe love to hike, ski, bike and try new restaurants.

All Kids Dental in Glenwood Springs is located upstairs in the ANB Bank Building at 2624 Grand Ave. The Rifle location is 900 Airport Road. And the new Eagle location is at 1185 Capitol St., in Eagle Ranch. All Kids Dental can be reached at 970-928-9500 or visit http://www.AKDsmiles.com.