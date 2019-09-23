Business Briefs

Glenwood Medical Associates adds two dermatologists

Glenwood Medical Associates has hired dermatologists Dr. Clare Foss and Dr. Brooke Walls to the practice.

After living out of state for three years, Foss brings her expertise and experience back to the Roaring Fork Valley.

Walls will specialize in Mohs at GMA, a micrographic surgery considered the most effective technique for treating the two most common types of skin cancer.

Foss and Walls join Dr. Kelly Thomas in the dermatology department.

Education about sun safety is at the top of the mind for Foss, who aims to give her patients the information and tools to make the best choices for their health. “I encourage everyone to take sun protection seriously because it will prevent cancer,” she said.

Walls is passionate about her field and aims for open, honest communication with her patients. “I strive for a mutual friendship and respect with my patients,” she said. Establishing this rapport helps create trust, something Walls said is paramount to successful doctor-patient relationships.

Call or text GMA at 970-945-8503 to make an appointment for dermatological care.

For more information, visit http://www.glenwoodmedical.com.

Moulton joins Integrated Mountain properties

Realtor Joyce Moulton has recently joined Integrated Mountain Properties’ Rifle office as a broker associate.

“I’m excited to re-integrate my unique skillset with the associates at Integrated Mountain Properties at their new office located at 1430A Railroad Ave. It was time to align myself with a full-service brokerage and bring along over 20 years of experience in the buying, selling, building and development processes back to the Western Slope,” Moulton said.

Contact Moulton by cell phone at 970-846-6737 or email at joyce.moulton@IntegratedMtn.com. For more information on Integrated Mountain Properties go to http://www.IntegratedMountainProperties.com or call 970-945-7653.