Business Briefs November 5, 2019

Margaret Hammel



Margaret Hammel joins Martin Insurance Group

Martin Insurance Group of Carbondale and Eagle have hired Margaret Hammel as part of the Individual Health Insurance team. In addition to health insurance, Hammel provides guidance on travel, vision and dental plans. She can be reached at 970-510-3153.

CCY Architects recognized in state and regional awards programs

CCY Architects received six awards for design excellence as part of the American Institute of Architects’ (AIA) annual juried awards programs.

The Gammel Dam residence, competing against a six-state field of applicants, was presented with a Merit Award by the AIA Western Mountain Region.

The firm also took two awards at the state level. High+Dry and Meadow House each received an honorable mention. The AIA Colorado judges praised High+Dry, an unbuilt housing concept, for its focus on design for flood prone areas of the country, commenting “we need more of this kind of thinking.”

The jury also tapped Meadow House, a residence in Pitkin County, for its sensitive fit in the landscape and on its site.

The jury for AIA Colorado West (a state subsection) selected High+Dry, Meadow House, and Music Box to receive the highest honor in Colorado’s programs—the Award of Distinction. The Music Box was selected in part for its detailed perforated façade, inspired by a musical score and designed as a privacy screen that allows natural light to filter into the home.