Business Briefs

Basalt veterinary hospital expands to Glenwood

The Willits Veterinary Hospital, which has been part of Basalt since 2012, opened an additional office recently in Glenwood Springs.

The new office is located at 300 Wulfsohn Road, Suite 180. The site is adjacent to Russo’s Pizza at Glenwood Meadows.

The new office is an extension of Willits Veterinary Hospital’s primary facility in Willits Town Center in Basalt.

Dr. John Kuck and his wife, Kristen, founded the business eight years ago. It has grown into a practice with four veterinarians and a complete nursing staff of Certified Veterinary Technicians recruited from the Veterinary Technician program at Colorado Mountain College.

Over the last eight years Willits Veterinary Hospital has pioneered new technologies and therapies in veterinary care unique in the Western Slope and Central Mountains of Colorado. These include the only dedicated veterinary computed tomography scanner in western Colorado, development of the Tight Rope implant for cranial cruciate disease in dogs and integrated cancer therapies for both dogs and cats.

Additional information about the veterinary hospital and its two offices can be obtained at http://www.willitsvet.com.