Business briefs

Holy Cross seeks proposals for utility-scale renewable energy projects

Holy Cross Energy (HCE) is soliciting proposals through a formal Request for Proposals (RFP) process for clean, non-carbon emitting utility-scale renewable energy projects and flexible distributed energy resources with preference for locations within the HCE service territory.

Both landowners with 10 or more acres and developers with un-sited project ideas may be considered with HCE serving as a site matchmaker. Bids will be evaluated by an HCE committee on competitive price, location and flexibility to meet HCE power supply obligations. Bids will be due on March 2 with a shortlist announcement on June 1.

HCE anticipates this to be a highly competitive process with many proposals submitted for a variety of clean energy projects. Visit holycross.com/request-for-proposals/all-source-rfp/ for additional information.

Biz-Opoly returns to Glenwood

The Biz-Opoly: Business Summit & Business-to-Business Expo is set for 1–7 p.m. Feb. 21 at Morgridge Commons, second floor, 815 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs.

The afternoon will include simultaneous workshops geared toward both business owners/managers and employees, a keynote speaker and the B2B Expo and Business After Hours.

More details at https://glenwoodchamber.com/seminars.

RVR golf earns recognition

The Golf Course at River Valley Ranch has been named among the top three Golfer’s Choice: Best Public Courses for 2019 in the state of Colorado by Golf Advisor.

Golf Advisor, an independent source for worldwide golf course rankings and information, reviewed 113 public courses in Colorado. Twenty public courses made the list with River Valley Ranch being the only local course to make the cut, finishing third behind only two front range courses.

“We couldn’t be more proud and thankful for all of the support the course has received in our first year,” said Cunningham Golf General Manager Red Cunningham. “To see this amazing property come to life and be embraced by this community is the exact reason we took over the business of the course and the Homestead restaurant.”

JVA acquires Structural Consultants Inc.

Structural Consultants Inc. has joined JVA Consulting Engineers. SCI has provided structural engineering services in the Denver market since 1977.

SCI is known for comprehensive design and consulting services to owners, architects, fabricators and contractors with expertise in health care, education, commercial development and forensics.

JVA has offices in Boulder, Denver, Fort Collins, Winter Park and Glenwood Springs.