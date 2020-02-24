Business Briefs February 25, 2020

Mark Gould Jr. named CEO of Gould Construction

Gould Construction has appointed Mark Gould Jr. as the Chief Executive Officer of Gould Construction Inc. Gould will retain his responsibilities as president, which he has held for four years.

Born and raised in Glenwood Springs, Gould returned to the Roaring Fork Valley in 2006 after earning his bachelor’s degree in business at the University of Colorado. Gould is a member of the third generation at Gould Construction, which celebrated its 40th anniversary last year.

Mark Gould Sr. has been CEO, and said he will be backing away from the day-to-day responsibilities of the company, but expanding his role as chairman of the board. That will include providing a supporting role for the management team and focusing on some longer-term development work, he said.

ROF chooses Pathfinder Broadband to provide high speed Internet

Pathfinder Broadband, headquartered in Glenwood Springs, will become the sole high speed Internet provider to all of the current ROF customer base, effective March 1.

Pathfinder is the creation of Roaring Fork Valley locals who were tired of poor Internet options and poor service from existing providers. Pathfinder offers fixed wireless and fiber in the valley with speeds up to 1Gbps. The transition of ROF’s customers to Pathfinder’s service furthers Pathfinder’s commitment to closing the digital divide, minimizing isolation due to lack of reliable Internet service in unserved and underserved areas, according to a release. Pathfinder currently offers service from Avon to Glenwood Springs to Aspen. Pathfinder is actively investing in capital improvements to increase speed and bring fiber optic Internet services to businesses and residences. These improvements continually provide increased bandwidth for a faster streaming, better speed and solid reliability, according to the release.

Glenwood Insurance Agency acquires Rifle Insurance Agency

Glenwood Insurance has acquired Rifle Insurance Agency effective January. In an effort to improve efficiency and gain additional markets for their clients, Jack Sours, owner of Rifle Insurance, made the decision to join Glenwood Insurance and long-time friend Asa Jones.

“We are very excited to become part of the Glenwood Insurance organization while still maintaining the location, team and service our clients have been accustomed to for years,” Sours said of the acquisition.

“At Glenwood Insurance our goal is to provide peace of mind and operate with integrity in all the communities we serve, as we’ve been doing since 1911. Bringing Rifle Insurance into our family will provide us the ability to further that mission in a neighboring community we support,” said Ian Exelbert, CEO, Glenwood Insurance Agency.

Glenwood Insurance Agency is a full service Independent Agency operating under the same ownership group as Continental Insurance Agency Alliance.