Business briefs October 24, 2020

Brent Robinson

Robinson completes general surgery residency

Dr. Brent Robinson, M.D., a 2002 graduate of Glenwood Springs High School, has completed his five-year residency in general surgery at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chicago. Brent graduated from Colorado State University and Creighton Medical School. He and his wife, Amanda Robinson M.D., also a Creighton graduate, will be relocating in late June to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to pursue fellowships at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (Brent) and Pediatric Rheumatology (Amanda), both three-year programs. They are expecting a baby boy in August.

Katie Larson

Larson joins Roaring Fork Equine

Roaring Fork Equine has hired associate veterinarian Dr. Katie Larson, the fourth doctor at the practice.

Larson previously worked at the Littleton Equine Medical Center, having completed an intensive internship training year in emergency and critical care, medicine, surgery and ambulatory practice.

She grew up in Ipswich, Massachusetts, a small coastal community north of Boston. She started riding lessons at age 8 when she caught the bug from her mother, an avid eventer. She showed hunters and eventually progressed to eventing through her involvement with Pony Club. In 2011 Larson graduated from College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, where she competed on the IHSA hunt seat team. After college she worked as an equine nurse at a referral practice in northern Virginia and developed a love for emergency medicine. She earned her DVM degree from Mississippi State College of Veterinary Medicine in 2019. Throughout veterinary school she developed a passion for working equids through her involvement with the Equitarian Initiative. Her professional interests include critical care, dentistry, and internal medicine. Beyond veterinary medicine Dr. Larson’s interests include baking, running, boating and pretty much anything outdoors.

Janice Barker

ANB Bank announces new banking officer

Janice Barker has been appointed a vice president at ANB Bank’s Glenwood Springs Banking Center.

Barker’s career in financial services spans more than 17 years, with her most recent position being the president of a local financial consulting agency. She attended Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and she holds bachelor’s degrees in communications and English. She is also a Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA) as well as a Financial Paraplanner Qualified Professional (FPQP).

Outside of the bank, Barker remains active in her community and volunteerism. She is currently the treasurer of the Carbondale Arts board of directors, as well as the Finance Committee chair and the Endowment Committee chair. She looks forward to being a part of the bank’s volunteer program to provide ongoing volunteer hours to the community she serves.