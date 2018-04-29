Business Briefs April 30, 2018

FirstBank promotes Dave Portman to Roaring Fork Valley president

FirstBank, Colorado's second largest bank and one of the nation's largest privately held banks, appointed Dave Portman as the bank's new Roaring Fork Valley president, representing FirstBank's market from Aspen to Rifle with branch locations in Aspen and Glenwood Springs.

As the new Roaring Fork Valley president, Portman will be responsible for overseeing $300 million in assets and more than 20 employees.

"My intent is to continue progressing FirstBank's philosophy and mindset of 'banking for good,' which represents building stronger communities and doing what's best for our customers and employees," said Portman. "I look forward to building on the strong individual, business and philanthropic relationships FirstBank maintains in the Roaring Fork Valley."

Portman commenced his FirstBank career in 2001, and most recently served as executive vice president of the Eagle County market before being appointed president last December. He's been an active leader in his community, serving as treasurer of SOS Outreach, a nonprofit helping under served youth by instilling core values through outdoor activities. Additionally, he has co-chaired the Shaw Outreach Team, supporting the local cancer center, and served as treasurer of the Vail Chamber and Business Association (VCBA).

Portman graduated from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Science in accounting. He also earned a degree from the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Glenwood Hot Springs Resort recognizes Ann Hoban with Devereux Award

Ann Hoban is a core member of the Spa of the Rockies staff. As assistant spa director, it falls to Hoban to make sure things are always running smoothly at the award-winning spa. Not always an easy task, but it's a role at which she excels and the reason she was selected to receive the Devereux Award.

With a full menu of spa and nail services, a steady stream of customers, a roster of employees to manage and a retail boutique to keep stocked with products, the Spa of the Rockies is a place with many, constantly moving parts. Apart from exuding professionalism at every level, Hoban has demonstrated a remarkable ability to juggle a variety of tasks, problem solve on the fly, build relationships with clients and staff members, as well as assist in administering the business end of spa management.

"Ann is without a doubt deserving of this recognition for her unwavering commitment to excellence, exceptional leadership and the extraordinary guest service she has provided over the last five years working at Spa of the Rockies," Spa Director Holleigh Alexander-Ramsey said. "Ann is the backbone of the spa department and the one I can count on to flawlessly oversee the day-to-day operations with incomparable dedication to the success of our business and our team. Her consistency in fulfilling of our values proves how deserving she is of this prestigious award."

The Devereux Award is a semi-annual accolade that recognizes Glenwood Hot Springs Resort and Spa of the Rockies employees in managerial positions for exemplary leadership qualities, including accountability, effective communications style, team building, professionalism and problem solving.

Colorado Animal Rescue employees earn Certified Professional Dog Trainers-Knowledge Assessed certification

Three local CARE employees who work full time with the dogs have earned certification through the Certification Council for Professional Dog Trainers. Tracey Yajko, Eric Welker and Ashley O'Brien now join over 3,000 certificants worldwide. Candidates who pass the exam earn the title Certified Professional Dog Trainer- Knowledge Assessed and may use the designation "CPDT-KA" after their names. All certified trainers must earn continuing education credits to maintain their designations or take the examination again in three years.

CARE continues to offer reasonably priced training classes to the public. These classes help dogs become more enjoyable and better behaved companions. Dogs need lots of chances to practice positive interactions with other dogs in a safe, supervised environment. Classes also encourage the training essentials, including sit, down, stay, come, and loose-leash walking, among other important topics. One on one consultations are also available with Tracey, Eric and Ashley by appointment. Call CARE at 970-947-9173 for more information.

Jon Delk named managing director for Roaring Fork Cycling

Snowmass Village cycling and ski coach Jonathan Delk was named managing director for Roaring Fork Cycling (RFC), a valleywide nonprofit that aims to empower youth through cycling by providing free, coach-led bike clubs, cycling-specific summer camps, and specialty cycling teams for students through grade 12.

Delk is a founder of the organization and previously had served on the RFC board of directors. In his role on the board, Delk managed the organization's clubs, camps and clinics, among other duties.

Delk has 14 years experience in the snowsports industry as an instructor, trainer, and manager and is on the board of directors for the Colorado High School Cycling League. He is certified through USA Cycling and Terra Method DH and as a National Interscholastic Cycling Association head coach.

Roaring Fork Cycling was founded in 2017 with a vision to "empower youth through cycling" by offering skills-based cycling programs, clinics and camps for students through grade 12. The organization offers free mountain bike clubs for middle schoolers in Aspen, Basalt, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs. (All middle school programming begins in May.) In addition to its fee-based summer clinics, the group offers specialty teams for students in grades 7-12; girls-only rides; and coaches' clinics. RFC also hosts special events, such as last year's popular KidWorx and an annual Bike Swap in May.

For more information about Roaring Fork Cycling and to keep up with its schedule of offerings, visit http://www.roaringforkcycling.org or email jon.delk@roaringforkcycling.org.