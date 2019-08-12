Business Briefs August 13, 2019

Aspen Public Radio hires managing editor and adds two journalists

Aspen Public Radio has hired Molly Dove as Morning Edition host and news reporter. Dove received a Bachelor of Journalism from the Missouri School of Journalism and has worked as a reporter and producer for KBIA in Columbia, Missouri, specifically focusing on statewide education issues. She previously interned with Wisconsin Public Radio in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

A graduate of Elon University, Alex Hager joins Aspen Public Radio as news reporter this fall from KDLG Public Radio in Dillingham, Alaska, where he wrote, edited and hosted daily broadcasts for the Bristol Bay region. His reports and features were distributed regularly on the Alaska Public Radio Network.

Craig Kopp will lead the Aspen Public Radio reporting team as its managing editor. Kopp comes to the Roaring Fork Valley with 45 years of experience in radio, television and print. He previously served as general manager at WMNF in Tampa, Florida. Prior to his time in Florida, Kopp was news director of WNKU in Cincinnati, where he transformed WNKU into an interview-driven and feature-oriented news station. Kopp has also been an instructor at the University of South Florida’s Zimmerman School of Advertising and Mass Communications.

Mind Springs adds psychiatrist

Mind Springs Health has expanded psychiatric services with the appointment of Dr. George Anderson to its Roaring Fork Valley medical provider team.

Based out of the Mind Springs Health Glenwood Springs office, Anderson sees clients from Aspen to Eagle in the office, as well as being available to clients at all 10 Mind Springs Health counties via video tele-psychiatry.

Anderson received his doctor of medicine degree and completed his psychiatric residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. He also holds a bachelor of science in psychology and master of science and business administration from Mississippi State University in Starkville.