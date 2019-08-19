Business Briefs August 20, 2019

Alpine Banks common stock now trading

Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTC: ALPIB), the holding company for Alpine Bank, announces that its Class B Nonvoting Common Stock is now trading on the OTC Pink Open Market under the symbol “ALPIB.”

“OTC Pink Open Market trading will broaden the appeal of our stock to new investors and provide more robust liquidity options to current shareholders,” said founder and Chairman Bob Young. “As we grow, Alpine Bank remains committed to our values of Independence, Integrity, Communities, Compassion and Loyalty.”