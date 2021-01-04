Business Briefs for Jan. 4

Spine surgeon Stanley Gertzbein joins Spine Center at Valley View

Non-operative conservative spine surgeon Stanley Gertzbein, MD, FRCS(C), has joined the Spine Center at Valley View, part of the Valley View family.

Gertzbein will see patients at the Spine Center, out of Valley View’s ValleyOrtho office in Aspen and Willits HealthCare in Basalt.

A board-certified, internationally recognized spinal surgeon with five decades of clinical experience, Gertzbein specializes in nonoperative conservative spine care. He is the only provider in the Colorado mountains who offers this specialty with a surgical background. Gertzbein is the author of research that is still cited as the international medical standard.

Gertzbein earned his medical degree and orthopedic training at the University of Toronto. He later trained in London, England, and Hong Kong. He has provided leadership in academia as a full professor at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas; University of Toronto in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; and University of Texas in Galveston, Texas.

A 14-year resident of the Roaring Fork Valley, Dr. Gertzbein and his wife, Marianne, are parents to four grown children who live in the U.S. and Canada.

To schedule an appointment with the Spine Center at Valley View, call 970-384-8060. For more information, visit http://www.vvh.org/the-spine-center.

Garfield County Road and Bridge building goes solar

New solar array on the Garfield County Road & Bridge District 1 maintenance facility near Cattle Creek and Highway 82.

Provided

Garfield County’s Road and Bridge facility near Cattle Creek south of Glenwood Springs has been equipped with a new 25-kilowatt (kW) rooftop photovoltaic array, providing roughly 95 percent of electricity needed to power the building.

Located at 7300 Highway 82, the facility houses the county’s District 1 operations, including maintenance of county roads from South Canyon to Carbondale, as well as storage of equipment and materials. The facility consumed 45,251 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of energy in 2019.

The system was installed by Avon-based Active Energies Solar, LLC just before Thanksgiving at a cost of $45,330. The system has an estimated life of 20 years and is expected to save $12,000 annually. The county worked with Holy Cross Energy (HCE) and Clean Energy Economy for the Region (CLEER) on the project and is receiving an $18,500 rebate from HCE.

Eight companies submitted bids for the project, with Active Energies’ bid being selected as the best proposal.