Business briefs for Monday, March 21

Holy Cross joins Garfield Clean Energy

Holy Cross Energy has joined the Garfield Clean Energy collaborative as an affiliate member, bringing the total number of members to 10.

Other members include Garfield County, all six of the county’s municipalities, Colorado Mountain College and the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority, a GCE news release states.

GCE affiliate members may be government entities, nonprofits, businesses or utilities that have adopted clean energy or carbon reduction targets and goals.

Holy Cross Vice President for Member and Community Relations Jenna Weatherred will serve as its non-voting representative on the GCE board.

GCE is an economic development partnership that serves both its members and county residents. Members receive free consulting services to help them make energy-saving decisions about their facilities, vehicle fleets and renewable energy projects.

GCE’s public-facing programs are managed by local nonprofit Clean Energy Economy for the Region, and include home and business “energy coaching,” electric vehicle educational events, professional trainings, and special assistance and rebates through campaigns such as Solarize Garfield County and ReEnergize Garfield County.

More information: garfieldcleanenergy.org .

New Middle Colorado Watershed Council team member

Jennifer Brown has joined the Middle Colorado Watershed Council (MCWC) as its new watershed specialist.

Brown has worked for nonprofit organizations and local government in the interdisciplinary fields of land management, applied ecology, place-based education, and volunteer program coordination. She is a fourth-generation Coloradan with Australian citizenship.

Brown completed her undergraduate work in natural resource management from Colorado State University and went on to graduate studies in river restoration and management at Charles Sturt University in Australia.

In her work with the MCWC, Brown will be helping to advance projects identified the Integrated Watershed Management plan and providing education and outreach services to address some of the most pressing challenges to watershed health.