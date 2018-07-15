Business Briefs July 16, 2018

Abbott joins Styles Salon

Tina Abbott, formerly with 7th Street Salon, has relocated to Styles Salon at 308 N. Hyland Park Drive, across from Sayre Park. Abbott specializes in color and hair design, including men's cuts. Call 970-948-4457 to schedule an appointment.

High Country Engineering hires new staff members

High Country Engineering Inc. has hired two staff members.

Michael Grzesiak, P.E., has joined the firm as an engineering project manager. Grzesiak will be designing and managing construction projects and aid in the development of new projects. He comes to HCE with 11 years of experience in civil design. He earned his BSCE from the University of Wisconsin in 2007, with emphasis in transportation and geotechnical engineering.

Bill Nemeth joins HCE as the lead survey manager, with 12 years land surveyor knowledge. Nemeth has an associate degree in computer aided drafting and design from Triangle Technical Institute in Pennsylvania and is a Trimble Certified Trainer. He is familiar with current survey technology and software and brings state-of-the-art survey experience with him, including laser surveys, which collect point cloud information for sites or buildings at a rate of 25,000 points per second. This 3D technology is currently being developed and will be available in the near future. Nemeth's key focus is customer service, estimating, project management and department coordination.

Recommended Stories For You

Established in 1985, HCE offers both civil/consulting engineering and land surveying/mapping services. Visit http://www.hceng.com for more information.