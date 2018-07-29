Business Briefs July 30, 2018

Jeff Bear joins Post Independent copy desk

The Glenwood Springs Post Independent welcomes Jeff Bear as the newest member of its newsroom copy desk/design team.

Bear has been with the PI's sister publication The Aspen Times in the same capacity for the past year, and prior to that worked for the Aspen Daily News for 3-1/2 years.

He has also worked in similar capacities for publications in Central City, Evergreen, and in Flagstaff and Sedona, Arizona, along with stints as a sports editor and assistant editor.

"I began my journalism career at a small, weekly newspaper in Central City, the Weekly Register-Call, where I was forced to wear a lot of different hats — graphic designer, copy editor and reporter," Bear said. "It was a good way to start, because it taught me a variety of skills that have served me well in my career ever since."

Bear grew up on the Front Range, and said his family frequently vacationed in Glenwood Springs.

"I always thought that, if I ever got the chance, I would love living and working here," he said. "The chance finally came, and I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity."

Area realtor recognized nationally for protecting, investing in real estate industry

The National Association of Realtors has announced that Shannon Kyle, from Rifle, has become a Sterling Level major investor in the Realtors Political Action Committee. RPAC is a national bipartisan grassroots-based political advocacy organization that works to protect the real estate industry and the dream of homeownership for western Colorado residents and across the country.

Kyle has supported RPAC for 20 years and has been a member of the National Association of Realtors since 1998.

She holds several real estate certifications, graduated from University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and lives in New Castle with her family. She is also the current Chair of the Glenwood Association of Realtors, and volunteers with many local organizations.

Locals buy Electric Mountain Lodge

A group from the Roaring Fork Valley has purchased the Electric Mountain Lodge, located off McClure Pass above Paonia. The lodge has been fully renovated back to its nostalgic roots with plans to have it operational within a month. It will be open to the public as well as members. The purchase is a collaborative project that has been spearheaded by Sean Gooding and Dr. Dave Jensen.

Electric Mountain Lodge is a snowmobile and backcountry location, and plans are to host special events throughout the year. The new owners expect the hunting lodge to be open for the season.

For more information, visit the Electric Mountain Lodge website at http://www.ElectricMtnLodge.com or email Info@ElectricMtnLodge.com.