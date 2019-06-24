Business Briefs June 25, 2019

Lauren Hoffman



Hoffman back at Midland Fitness

Lauren Hoffman has rejoined 180° Wellness and Midland Fitness. She left the Roaring Fork Valley to pursue continuing education is fitness and wellness and has acquired several certifications, including PNF Stretching, Hypervolt, CrossFit and Barre. She is ISSA Personal Trainer Certified with a NASM Nutritional Specialist Certification.

Hoffman practiced sports recovery last year in Denver using training techniques with top athletes of the Denver Broncos, and she brings these new modalities to 180° Wellness and Midland Fitness. To schedule a 25-minute custom stretch session with Hoffman call Midland Fitness at 945-4440.

Villarreal attends bereavement skills training

Marcia Villarreal recently attended Comprehensive Bereavement Skills Training, completing 30 hours of classroom education by the internationally recognized Center for Loss and Life Transition in Fort Collins. This course is one of five required to earn the Death and Grief Studies Certificate.

The course was taught by Dr. Alan D. Wolfelt, Ph.D., a noted author, educator and grief counselor. The Center for Loss and Life Transition was founded in 1983 by Dr. Wolfelt. It is a private organization dedicated to furthering our understanding of grief.

Marcia Villarreal is the co-founder and executive director of One Moment (www.one-moment.org), a nonprofit organization which serves families in the Roaring Fork Valley and Western Slope who have suffered miscarriage, stillbirth or early infant loss. One Moment’s mission is to create support and provide peace and hope for those touched by pregnancy or early infant loss, to create a safe haven to grieve and to heal, and to educate and advocate awareness around the needs of mothers and families experiencing such a loss. One Moment hosts monthly support gatherings in Glenwood Springs and Eagle, and an annual Walk For Hope each September.