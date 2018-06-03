 Business Briefs June 4, 2018 | PostIndependent.com

From left, Siobhan Milholm, chamber president; Dusti Budd, Capital Deli owner; Steve Lloyd (Dusti’s father); Stephanie Budd; Bruce Leland, town councilor; Art Riddile, mayor; and Steve Junker, chamber treasurer.

Capital Deli opens at Lakota

The Capital Deli has recently opened for business in the Lakota Canyon Recreation Center and is open to the public. Owner Dusti Budd wanted to continue the tradition of offering great deli food as did her father, Steve Lloyd, who owned Capital Deli in El Jebel many years ago.