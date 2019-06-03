Business Briefs June 4, 2019

Suresh Khilani



Valley View earns Pathway to Excellence designation

As Valley View recruits more nursing staff to meet the growing demand for health care services in the region, they can now count the Pathway to Excellence designation for nursing as one of the many benefits to working for a nonprofit community hospital in a mountain town.

According to a press release, the designation recognizes nurses in six categories: shared decision-making, leadership, quality, well-being and professional practice.

The application process took two years and involved over 50 contributors from Valley View.

Khilnani named Jason Goodman Provider of the Year

Suresh Khilnani, MD, physician at The Lung Center at Valley View and medical director of Valley View’s Respiratory Therapy department, was honored with the Jason Goodman Provider of the Year award by the Colorado Society for Respiratory Care at its annual meeting on May 1.

According to a press release, the award is given annually to a provider who has made an outstanding contribution to and promotion of the profession of respiratory care, in honor of Jason Goodman, a respiratory therapy champion in Denver who passed away in 2018.

In his nomination, Dr. Khilnani is described as a compassionate physician who is committed to caring for his patients.

Summer entrepreneur course for teens in Carbondale

Business accelerator Coventure will host a four-week business course for students aged 13-16 this summer in Carbondale.

The INSP!RED Business Generator Camp will meet every Monday morning in July to guide students through developing a business concept, and turning the vision into a viable business plan.

“The goal is to get the students to think about how they can create a life, a business around what they want to do,” said Chris Karol, a business consultant with Coventure.

At the end of four sessions, the students will have a project timeline, with specific actions that need to be accomplished to implement the business plan.

Students can come with an idea of for a business, or work with the three instructors work through what Karol calls “ideation.”

“What I hope is to spark some ideas, and some skills, so the students can go out and create a business around stuff they liked to do, and open their eyes to the fact that they can do anything they want,” Karol said.

The program begins July 1, and will meet at Coventure’s 201 Main Street, Carbondale, each Monday from 9 to noon. The course costs $299. More information is available Coventure.io.