Business Briefs March 3, 2020

Business and Breakfast: Revitalize Your Company Culture

Company culture is an invisible force that could be costing you money. Is yours healthy? Learn how to revitalize and invigorate your company’s culture with the help of a panel of local experts from 9–10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Glenwood Springs Library. Moderated by Jerry Raehal from the Post Independent, the panel will feature Kate Collins with Alpine Bank, Lori Mueller with YouthZone, and Jenna Weatherred with Holy Cross Energy. This event series is free, open to the public, and presented by the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, Glenwood Springs Post Independent, BlizzardPress, River Blend Coffee House, Colorado Mountain College and Garfield County Libraries. Visit glenwoodchamber.com/seminars to register or get more information.

Two promotions at Alpine Bank Rifle

Alpine Bank Rifle announces two promotions: Larry Stewart, who has been named assistant vice president/manager of the Rifle branch; and Kevin Flohr, who has been promoted to banking officer upon his successful completion of management training. Kevin will serve loan customers at Alpine Bank Rifle.

“It’s gratifying to have Larry and Kevin in their new leadership roles in Rifle,” says Jay Rickstrew, Alpine Bank regional president for the Colorado River Valley. “They bring talent, education and experience. But most importantly they bring a high level of community engagement and involvement, and that’s what defines the Alpine Bank culture.”

Larry Stewart has 18 years of banking experience, having led 45 branches of Woodforest National Bank in Indiana before joining Alpine Bank in 2019. His leadership skills were advanced with continuing professional education through the Bank Operations Institute, a program of the Independent Bankers Association of Texas. He serves as a board member of the Western Garfield County Chamber of Commerce and Rifle Housing Authority and as the treasurer of the Rotary Club of Rifle.

Kevin Flohr joined Alpine Bank’s Officer Trainee program in Glenwood in 2019. With Alpine Bank’s extensive training program, Flohr studied all aspects of banking and specifically the Alpine Bank mission, vision and values. Flohr was born and raised in Glenwood Springs and returned to the area after earning his MBA at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington.