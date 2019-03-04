Business Briefs March 5, 2019

FirstBank to open Carbondale branch location

FirstBank recently held a groundbreaking ceremony at 791 Highway 133 in Carbondale for its newest branch location.

The branch, which represents FirstBank's first location in Carbondale and continued growth in the Roaring Fork Valley, is expected to create at least eight new full-time jobs, according to a press release from the bank. It also signals FirstBank's broader commitment to the local community, including cultivating partnerships with the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce and local nonprofit Carbondale Arts.

During the ceremony, Mayor Dan Richardson spoke along with FirstBank's Roaring Fork Valley Market President Dave Portman, who presented a $10,000 donation to Carbondale Arts in support of its art youth education program.

FirstBank also announced that it will be the presenting sponsor of the Chamber's "First Fridays Carbondale," a monthly event that celebrates the town's arts, shopping and dining culture. The sponsorship will enable the Chamber to expand the event's reach and leverage FirstBank's growing digital channels, while benefiting participating businesses.

The Carbondale branch is expected to open in October and will occupy just under 5,500 square feet. The new space will be designed by local firm, A4, with Carbondale's own B&H General Contractors acting as general contractor.

Business & Breakfast

Business & Breakfast begins at 9 a.m. on March 12 at the Glenwood Springs Library. This month's event features Trent Blizzard discussing Google My Business and Google Maps and demonstrating how businesses can claim free listings and get reviews, stars, map placements, Q&A, specials, events and more. Space is limited, so RSVP at glenwoodchamber.com/seminars. This series is free to attend and brought to you by the Glenwood Springs Branch Library, Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, BlizzardPress, Post Independent, and River Blend Coffee House. For more information call the library at 970-945-5958.

Urnise Dentistry participates in Give Kids a Smile program

As February was designated as Children's Dental Health Month by the American Dental Association, the staff at Urnise Dentistry recently donated their time to participate in the Give Kids a Smile program for the third year and donated over $10,000 in services to underprivileged children here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Through the GKAS program, more than 5.5 million underserved children have received free oral health services across the country.