Business Briefs May 21, 2018

Valley View Nurse Residency Program accredited as a Practice Transition Program

The Practice Transition Accreditation further validates Valley View's Nurse Residency Program, transitioning registered nurses (RNs) into new practice that meets rigorous, evidence-based standards for quality and excellence. Valley View is the first accredited American Nurses Credentialing Center RN residency program in Colorado. Nurses in accredited transition programs promote the acquisition of knowledge, skills and professional behaviors necessary to deliver safe, high-quality care.

Valley View was recognized in the accreditation report for demonstrating several processes on how peer support is integrated into the program, and also for the use of incremental goals to promote the developmental needs of its nurses.

180° Wellness welcomes Dr. Gerhard Rill

Dr. Gerhard Rill has joined 180° Wellness. Rill is a certified pedorthist and German podiatrist with over 40 years' experience in the fields of biomechanics and footwear design. He has been in private practice for 20 years in both Germany and the U.S., specializing in nonsurgical management and rehabilitation of lower extremity and lower back pathologies.

Rill also founded Foot Support Group Inc., a custom orthotic clinic and laboratory with four locations across Colorado. In addition, he is an adjunct professor for the St. Mary's Hospital (Grand Junction) Residency Program. He has been a design and technical consultant for a number of footwear, orthotic and materials development companies, including Chaco/Wolverine World Wide, R.I. Merrell Institute, Dr. Martens, Goetz-Gmbh, Euro International, JMS Plastics, Sole Supports, Summit Orthotic Laboratories and Pedorthic Technology Limited Hong Kong.

Rill has been working directly with AVEX to provide biomechanical and footwear design. He graduated at top of his class from the Munich School of Technical Orthopedics and Podiatry, and received his undergrad in technology and engineering.

Rill is taking appointments on Mondays at 180° Wellness located next to Midland Fitness.

To schedule an appointment call 970-434-2727.

Bluetent collaborates with RFOV to cut new trail

Employees from Bluetent spent a recent Friday afternoon cutting a new trail in collaboration with Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers. On April 27, the crew worked on the Lower Jen Trail reroute project at Prince Creek, a network of trails for hiking, mountain biking and running just 20 minutes outside of Carbondale. The trail is aimed to reroute the current trail onto public land (and off of private land) so that it will stay open for generations to come. It will connect with Lower Prince Creek, Upper Jen and Skull Bucket trails. After a couple of hours of hard work, the Bluetent team had cut more of the trail than what had been marked by the volunteers.