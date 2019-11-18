Business Briefs November 19, 2019

Garry Schalla



Challenge Aspen announces new development and marketing director

Challenge Aspen has hired Garry Schalla as its new development and marketing director.

Challenge Aspen is dedicated to impacting lives through year-round adaptive experiences for individuals faced with cognitive and/or physical disabilities. Challenge Aspen creates life-changing opportunities by encouraging participation in activities designed to redefine limits, recognize abilities, and transfer newfound courage to everyday life.

With success in both for-profit and non-profit sectors Schalla brings to Challenge Aspen a composed, positive, entrepreneurial style backed by years of experience nationally and internationally, according to a release.

His work with the differently abled in South America, Nepal and India creates his foundation for elevating Challenge Aspen.

Schalla brings extensive experience in branding, marketing, strategic planning, fundraising and sustainability. His passion for empowering healthy, vibrant individuals and communities has permeated his work, and is a natural fit to Challenge Aspen, according to the release.

Dos Gringos Burritos launches $11,000 giving campaign leading up to 20th anniversary

With Dos Gringos Burritos in its 20th year as of Nov. 11, co-owners Julie and Nelson Oldham are re-upping their commitment to the community they value so highly, according to a release.

To express their gratitude over the next 52 weeks, Dos Gringos is pledging $11,000 cash in a giving campaign leading up to the 20th anniversary on Nov. 11 a year from now.

Every week Dos will spotlight one of the many nonprofits in the Roaring Fork Valley that do such admirable work and make a cash donation to each.

“I’ve had this project in the back of my mind for a couple years. I am so thrilled that it is finally happening and doubly excited to shine a spotlight on many of the organizations that enrich the lives of the valley’s residents. Historically, we are usually giving in the form of gift card donations. This is a much bigger commitment and it’s really exciting. I am thrilled to align our business with 52 other organizations in a new way and learn even more about what they do,” said Julie Oldham.

For the first 14 weeks, a Dos employee will choose a local nonprofit that is near and dear to their hearts. Additionally, they will share a little about themselves and the reason they chose the organization they did. Every week, Dos will display the chosen nonprofit on site as well as through social media.

“As always, I have been pleasantly surprised by the natural goodwill that transpires when you breathe life into a project like this. Our employees and customers have responded so enthusiastically, and I cannot wait to see how the year unfolds,” Oldham said.

The first nonprofit was Return to the Dirt. Deatra Glock, a current Dos employee, used to work there and was a caretaker for Tim Burr, the founder, after he suffered a backcountry ski accident and was paralyzed in 2014.

“I chose Return to Dirt as my nonprofit to spotlight because everyone deserves to experience the feeling that the backcountry can provide,” Glock said.

“To summarize its mission, it’s about independence and access. As a byproduct of disability, many athletes are restricted to certain vehicles like mini vans and sedans, and this limits access to many natural areas. Return to the Dirt provides adapted off-road vehicles that allow disabled athletes to independently take themselves back to the dirt.”