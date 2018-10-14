Business Briefs October 15, 2018

Compass Counseling and Evaluation hires therapist

Compass Counseling and Evaluation (formerly Child and Family Counseling Center) recently hired Krysten Rudy MS, MFT. Rudy comes to Compass from San Diego and brings 14 years of experience to CCE with a strength-based, solution- focused, practical and supportive approach. Rudy joins Dr. Shanley Mangeot, PsyD; Kerri Cheney, MS, LPC; and Karen Nadon, MA, LPC.

Compass Counseling and Evaluation offers a wide range of behavioral health services including therapy for depression, anxiety, and other mood disorders; trauma; couples and individual counseling for all ages; and psychological evaluations.

Orrs retire from AEMP

Longtime Glenwood Springs resident Stan Orr, FASAE, CAE, who has served as president and CEO of the Glenwood Springs-based Association of Equipment Management Professionals (AEMP) since 1998, has announced his retirement after 20 years leading the organization. Senior VP Cindy Challis Orr, CAE, will also be retiring. The Orrs moved their multi-management company NonProfit Resources to Glenwood Springs in 1999, bringing AEMP, an international organization, and other organizations to the city. NPR currently employs several local residents, including Sharon Young and Rachel Connor, who will remain with AEMP.