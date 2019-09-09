Business Briefs September 10, 2019

Dalby, Wendland & Co. named a Top 300 Public Accounting Firm

Dalby, Wendland & Co., P.C., has been recognized by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) as a Top 300 Firm. IPA 300 firms are ranked by U.S. net revenues and are compiled by analyzing more than 550 responses to IPA’s Survey and Analysis of Firms. This is Dalby, Wendland & Co., P.C.’s fifth year recognized by IPA.

Firm CEO Chris West said, “Continuing to be recognized as a Top 300 Public Accounting Firm in the nation is really an honor for us, and we aspire to ultimately be recognized as a Top 100 Firm in the nation. We are expanding our service lines and hiring top level talent to advance our expertise and provide comprehensive guidance with advisory and planning, in addition to our core services of tax, client accounting services, and audit. We are grateful to our clients, employees and communities for helping us come so far.”

The IPA survey and benchmarking report is the gold standard within the profession. This is IPA’s 29th year in annual rankings of the largest accounting firms in the nation.