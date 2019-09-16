Business Briefs September 17, 2019

Giving for Good helps Ascendigo

Opening a third branch in the Roaring Fork Valley, FirstBank announces “Giving for Good,” an outreach program partnering with both the Carbondale Creamery and Café and Ascendigo Autism Services.

During the month of September FirstBank will donate $5 to Ascendigo for every latte or cupcake purchased.

Ascendigo is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year and continues to empower those with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) through adventure in the outdoors, skills development and coaching and in-home behavioral therapy for those with ASD.