Business Briefs September 3, 2018: Glenwood Canyon Brewing participates in sixth annual Ales for ALS Program

Glenwood Canyon Brewing participates in 6th annual Ales for ALS Program

The Glenwood Canyon Brewing Co., along with more than 145 breweries from 39 states across the United States, is participating in Ales for ALS, a charitable program that raises money for the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Ales for ALS breweries raise money through sales of their unique, limited-edition Ales for ALS beers made from a blend of experimental hops donated by B.T. Loftus Ranches and YCH Hops and through proceeds generated from events and festivals. Since 2013, Ales for ALS breweries have raised more than $1,750,000 for ALS research taking place at ALS TDI.

The Glenwood Canyon Brewing Co. has brewed an Ales for ALS beer as its next beer in the alpha beta project series.

"My mother was diagnosed only six months ago and passed away on August 6th at 12:47 p.m. It was peaceful and merciful. I would like to dedicate this beer in her name, Peg Malloy. She was an amazing mother, ceramicist and craftsperson, and this disease took everything she had," says Todd Malloy, director of brewing at the Glenwood Canyon Brewing Co.

For more information about Ales for ALS, participating breweries, festivals and events, visit http://www.alesforals.com. For regular updates about the program, including select brewery "takeovers" on Instagram, follow Ales for ALS on Facebook and Instagram.

Aspen Public Radio President Carolyne Heldman to step down

Recommended Stories For You

Aspen Public Radio has announced that Carolyne Heldman will step down from her position as president in late 2018. Heldman joined the company as program director in 2008, taking the helm in 2013.

As Heldman transitions out of her current position, the board has formed a search committee to find her replacement.

Under Heldman's leadership the station was named one of the Top 10 public radio stations in the country by Charity Navigator, earning a 4-Star rating for the second consecutive year; membership rose 45 percent; and the APR news team was the recipient of a record six Colorado Broadcasters Association awards in 2017 along with an Edward P. Murrow award this past year.

Heldman created and launched several new programs including CrossCurrents, Curated, Non-Profit in the Spotlight, Audio Canvas, and Spotlight Health. She also initiated the popular APR Town Hall Series.

For more information, contact Alycin Bektesh, at 970-920-9000, ext. 31.

ABA Services opens clinic in Glenwood Springs

ABA Services of the Front Range & Roaring Fork Valley has opened a clinic at 1317 Grand Ave. #101 in Glenwood Springs. Previously operating in the Denver Metro Area, ABA Services of the Front Range & Roaring Fork Valley has expanded to include Glenwood Springs and the surrounding communities, from Rifle to Eagle in the Colorado River Valley and from Glenwood Springs to Aspen in the Roaring Fork Valley.

ABA Services of the Front Range opened in 2011 to provide effective therapy for lasting change through applied behavior analysis (ABA) for individuals with autism spectrum disorder, learning disabilities, ADHD and a range of developmental disabilities and health conditions. The organization expanded to include ABA Services of the Roaring Fork Valley in 2018. The team at ABA Services of the Front Range & Roaring Fork Valley includes therapists, consultants and a supervising administrative team.

"Providing services in a small town and loving community has been a dream for a long time," said Maura Wamsley, founder. "We are excited to bring these much-needed services to the valley."