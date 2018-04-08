Business ‘pitch’ finale Friday at Carbondale’s 3rd Street Center

Why: To be part of the next generation of ideas and investment in the Roaring Fork Valley

Have you ever watched Shark Tank? Well, Friday the 13th of April brings some big fish to our very own Roaring Fork Valley for the Entrepreneur + Investor Confluence presented by GlenX.

The inaugural E and I Confluence will provide a "tank" for selected local entrepreneurs and startup companies to pitch their ideas and connect with potential investors. The E and I Confluence will also help diversify the economy of the Roaring Fork Valley.

"The skiing and hospitality industries that dominate the Roaring Fork Valley aren't enough to support a thriving, year-round community. There are a lot of great ideas out there, and we want to provide the community with a platform to bring those ideas to fruition," said Altai Chuluun, co-founder of GlenX.

GlenX is the brains behind the E and I Confluence. GlenX is a community of entrepreneurs, technologists, investors and professionals based in the Roaring Fork Valley. They offer a co-working space, business incubator and accelerator mentorship, and education and development from their office at the Third Street Center in Carbondale.

Investors such as 4 Points Funding, Telluride Venture Accelerator, Greater Colorado Fund and Start-Up Colorado are just a few from around the state that are already on board, with more to come. They hope to fund many of the exceptional pitch ideas as well as help educate local investors and entrepreneurs on the best strategies to develop individually and support the valley's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Nine Participants, including the $10,000 GlenX inaugural startup pitch competition winner and six Carbondale-based female entrepreneurs, have completed the GlenX accelerator program with strong ideas in growing markets to established startup businesses looking to expand nationally and/or internationally. They share the excitement to connect with each and every investor out there, both large and small.

"Female distillers are ready to make their mark on the unique spirits industry, and I am going to be front and center," said Connie Baker of Marble Distillery.

Silo Executive Chef and owner Lacy Hughes said she wants to expand the culinary experience in Carbondale by providing "a farm-to-table dining experience that is as unique as it is simple." Chris Beebe, a world traveler, created the GoBeMap app, which helps travelers find healthy options for food, gyms, yoga studios, gear shops and outdoor places to play across the globe.

"It's so exciting to be a part of the entrepreneurial movement in our valley," said Mike Lowe, GlenX co-founder. "Every entrepreneur should have access to expertise, relationships and an understanding of the business community. We want to provide that for our valley." With a network of angel investors and an established $3 million fund for early-stage startups, Telluride Venture Accelerator is a trailblazer modeling how to make entrepreneurship happen.

Roaring Fork Leadership is co-producing the E and I Confluence through its community outreach. "Leadership is about shifting conversations from 'what's right/wrong' to 'what works/doesn't work.'"

Charlotte Edwards is a members of the Roaring Fork Leadership Class of 2018.

"The E and I Confluence provides a wonderful opportunity to practice effective leadership while simultaneously giving back to our community," she said.

The E and I Confluence will start at 3 p.m. Friday with investor workshops. The Entrepreneur Expo will take place from 5-6 p.m., providing additional entrepreneurs the opportunity to share food, beverage and their ideas. The featured entrepreneurs will present from 6-8:30 p.m., followed by a social hour and networking opportunity.