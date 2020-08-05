Business Spotlight: Framing Expressions

Contact info: 51241 Highway 6, Unit 7 Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 http://www.framingexpressions.com info@framingexpressions.com On Facebook and Instagram

Editor’s note: Business Spotlights is a business awareness program sponsored by the Bank of Colorado. Spotlights are submitted by business owners and entrepreneurs throughout Garfield County. Do you operate a business in our county and want to submit a spotlight? Go here to do so.

HOW HAVE YOU GOTTEN CREATIVE DURING THIS TIME?

Our customers’ safety is paramount to us so we are seeing customers by appointment only. That way we only have one customer in our small shop at a time and can sanitize our design table and credit card machine in between each customer.

WHAT HAVE YOU DONE TO KEEP YOUR CUSTOMERS ENGAGED?

We post on Facebook.

WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING THE COMMUNITY CAN DO TO SUPPORT YOU?

Come visit us in our new location when we reopen August 1st.

WHERE CAN WE FIND YOUR MOST CURRENT OFFERINGS AND UPDATES?

Our Facebook page.

IS THERE ANYTHING ELSE YOU WOULD LIKE TO ADD REGARDING YOUR BUSINESS?

Nancy and Ginny opened Framing Expressions five years ago when the owners of Main Street Gallery and the Framer decided to close their Glenwood store. Together we have over 50 years experience in custom framing.

At the end of July we will be moving to our new location in West Glenwood Plaza. The new location is 50 percent larger, has plenty of parking and easy access — no more left turns on Grand.