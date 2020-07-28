Business Spotlight: One Chapter Soy Candles
Editor’s note: Business Spotlights is a business awareness program sponsored by the Bank of Colorado. Spotlights are submitted by business owners and entrepreneurs throughout Garfield County. Do you operate a business in our county and want to submit a spotlight? Go here to do so.
HOW HAVE YOU GOTTEN CREATIVE DURING THIS TIME?
My mom started this company in 2006 after her battle with cancer. When I was laid off due to COVID-19 I decided to bring the company back to life.
WHAT HAVE YOU DONE TO KEEP YOUR CUSTOMERS ENGAGED?
I have been at the farmers markets talking to customers and telling them about my great long-lasting candles.
WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING THE COMMUNITY CAN DO TO SUPPORT YOU?
Buy local.
WHERE CAN WE FIND YOUR MOST CURRENT OFFERINGS AND UPDATES?
Instagram is the most up to date @onechaptersoycandles
IS THERE ANYTHING ELSE YOU WOULD LIKE TO ADD REGARDING YOUR BUSINESS?
Thank you for your support.
