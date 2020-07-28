Business Spotlight: Personal Rehabilitation Center

Contact info New Castle Location: 820 Castle Valley Blvd #201, New Castle, CO 81647, 970-984-2300

Carbondale Location: 1378 Main Street, Carbondale, CO 81623, 970-963-6600

Website: personalrehabilitation.com

Social media: http://www.facebook.com/PRCpt

Editor’s note: Business Spotlights is a business awareness program sponsored by the Bank of Colorado. Spotlights are submitted by business owners and entrepreneurs throughout Garfield County. Do you operate a business in our county and want to submit a spotlight? Go here to do so.

HOW HAVE YOU GOTTEN CREATIVE DURING THIS TIME?

We offer a variety of options to accommodate our patients, from telehealth, home visits and in-clinic appointments.

We are taking many precautions such as frequent sanitation, wearing masks, and social distancing within our clinic to provide a safe and comforting experience for our patients.

WHAT HAVE YOU DONE TO KEEP YOUR CUSTOMERS ENGAGED?

Creating a space and community on our social media platforms via Instagram and Facebook to provide helpful resources and tools to improve your everyday physical health. You can find guided exercises on our pages as well to help manage your pain.

WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING THE COMMUNITY CAN DO TO SUPPORT YOU?

Spread the word. Your body is talking, listen. Why wait on a nagging injury? We offer a variety of options to treat and improve your pain. If you know family members or friends suffering from pain, let them know PRC is here to help. We will help address, treat and improve your pain so that you can get back to doing the things you love.

WHERE CAN WE FIND YOUR MOST CURRENT OFFERINGS AND UPDATES?

IS THERE ANYTHING ELSE YOU WOULD LIKE TO ADD REGARDING YOUR BUSINESS?

We offer free blood pressure checks and posture screenings. If you have an injury and don’t know where to start, we offer free injury screenings to help you get on the right path to healing. Give us a call today.