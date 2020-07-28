Business Spotlight: Pinwill’s Frozen Yogurt

HOW HAVE YOU GOTTEN CREATIVE DURING THIS TIME?

We offer Froyo-To-Go Party packs. Customers can call ahead to order and we’ll have it ready for them. Topping bar has been streamlined offering individual portion cups of toppings instead of open ‘buffet’.

WHAT HAVE YOU DONE TO KEEP YOUR CUSTOMERS ENGAGED?

We do lots of social media posts & some giveaways. We’re rotating flavors more often to keep things exciting. We have an amazing staff that welcomes & engages with our customers as they are in the store.

WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING THE COMMUNITY CAN DO TO SUPPORT YOU?

Wear a mask so we can all stay open. Encourage your friends & family to shop locally owned small businesses.

WHERE CAN WE FIND YOUR MOST CURRENT OFFERINGS AND UPDATES?

Our website and social media are updated regularly.

IS THERE ANYTHING ELSE YOU WOULD LIKE TO ADD REGARDING YOUR BUSINESS?

We’re so grateful to be in this amazing community. The support of our customers & all that the Chamber & DBA have done for our local small businesses has been incredible.