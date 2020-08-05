Business Spotlight: St. Stephen Catholic School

Editor’s note: Business Spotlights is a business awareness program sponsored by the Bank of Colorado. Spotlights are submitted by business owners and entrepreneurs throughout Garfield County. Do you operate a business in our county and want to submit a spotlight? Go here to do so.

HOW HAVE YOU GOTTEN CREATIVE DURING THIS TIME?

At St. Stephen Catholic School we are uniquely poised to nimbly adapt and make the changes needed to keep our school open. Our smaller class sizes coupled with the expertise of our team of master educators makes us able to resiliently change instruction to meet the needs of our students.

WHAT HAVE YOU DONE TO KEEP YOUR CUSTOMERS ENGAGED?

In March of 2020, we were able to pivot our instructional platform from in-person learning to online distance learning without missing a beat for our students. We stay in communication with our St. Stephen School Family via internal communication systems, as well as social media.

WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING THE COMMUNITY CAN DO TO SUPPORT YOU?

Please contact us to find out more about our school. We currently have room for a few more students. We are grateful to our community for supporting our school, students and families for nearly 40 years in Glenwood Springs.

WHERE CAN WE FIND YOUR MOST CURRENT OFFERINGS AND UPDATES?

You can find out more about our school on our website http://www.scsglenwood.org, social media (Facebook, Instagram & Twitter) or simply give us a call at 970-945-7746. Although it’s summer, we will call you back within a few days. We do provide busing from Basalt to Rifle.

IS THERE ANYTHING ELSE YOU WOULD LIKE TO ADD REGARDING YOUR BUSINESS?

We are committed to our plan to return to in-person school in August of 2020. While working within the State and Health Department guidelines and precautions to provide a safe, clean and healthy environment for our students and faculty. Come for a tour and see the difference in education. We have been providing quality, rigorous, Catholic education in the Roaring Fork Valley since 1981.