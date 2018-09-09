Carbondale Chamber introduces new ‘Business Confluence’

The Carbondale Chamber hosts a new event this month, the Carbondale Business Confluence, which will replace the chamber's former annual business conference.

The all-new format will combine networking, interactive experiences and 20-minute informative and educational "conversation streams" (TEDTalk-style) presentations.

The confluence takes place from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19 at the Third Street Center in Carbondale. Registration begins at 3 p.m.

Presentations include: State of the Community from Garfield County and the town of Carbondale; Housing & Population Demographics from the state Demography Office; the Roaring Fork's State of Health: The Intersection of Wellness and Economics from Mountain Family Health Centers; and Changing Tides in the Workplace, including Change Point Consulting with Patrick Kelly and Local Perspectives with Carbondale Chamber Executive Director Andrea Stewart.

During the expanded Business After Hours and Expo there will be numerous free interactive experiences including cooking and recreational demos; a live painting by Majid Kahhak, owner of Kahhak Fine Arts & School; beverage and food samplings; and music provided by the Roaring Fork High School Jazz Band.

Tickets are $30 in advance or at the door for Carbondale Chamber members and $40 for nonmembers. Bring additional cash or credit cards to participate in games for a chance to win prizes, as well as for the live painting, which will be auctioned off that evening.

All net proceeds from the Carbondale Business Confluence go to the chamber's continued service to the community and its 475-plus member businesses. For tickets, updated information and membership options, visit Carbondale.com or call the Carbondale Chamber office at 970-963-1890.