CDOT hiring winter maintenance workers

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is beginning its search to hire both permanent and seasonal full- and part-time highway maintenance workers and snowplow drivers for the upcoming winter and beyond.

According to a CDOT news release, hiring currently is underway in many regions of the state, including metropolitan Denver, the Interstate 70 mountain corridor (Idaho Springs, Vail Pass), Western Slope (Grand County, Leadville), Northwestern (Yampa), Southwestern (Silverton, Telluride), south central (La Veta), and Eastern Plains.

Most positions begin in November, with a starting hourly pay of $18.47. Permanent positions offer full benefits and promotional opportunities. Temporary seasonal positions generally last up to nine months, the release stated.

All positions require a Colorado Class A or B Commercial Driver's License (CDL) and heavy equipment operator and heavy labor experience. Beginning this year, CDOT will allow the heavy equipment requirement to be gained by driving a forklift or bus. In addition, certain positions offer a housing stipend.

CDOT allows seasonal workers to apply for full-time maintenance positions based on experience gained while in the temporary position.

To apply, visit: http://bit.ly/CDOTcareers2018.