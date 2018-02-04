Custom Body Fitness opens second location
February 4, 2018
Custom Body Fitness recently opened its second location, 2550 Colorado 82 C220 in Glenwood Springs. Its original location is on Colorado 133 in Carbondale. The gym specializes in weight loss by offering a comprehensive fitness program, including an eating plan, group exercise routine, body composition, goal setting, motivation ignition and lifestyle changes. Learn more at custombodyfitnessgws.com or by calling 970-510-0151.
