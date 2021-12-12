Deadline Wednesday for Jan. 1 Colorado health insurance coverage

Time is running out to buy health insurance coverage beginning the new year.

The deadline to purchase services that begin Jan. 1 is Wednesday, Dec. 15 on Connect for Health Colorado, the state’s exchange marketplace. All purchases between Dec. 16 and Jan. 15 — the end of open enrollment — will take effect Feb. 1, a release from the nonprofit local healthcare leadership group Valley Health Alliance said.

​​“I encourage people who still need to purchase insurance to go to the Connect for Health Colorado website to shop for insurance,” Valley Health Alliance Executive Director Chris McDowell said. “There are real choices on the exchange for people and their families, so it’s worth reviewing the plans online or calling the number for assistance.”

Valley Health Alliance said two companies are offering coverage on the individual exchange: national company Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Grand Junction-based Rocky Mountain Health Plans, a subsidiary of United Healthcare. The Alliance asked Rocky Mountain Health Plans to begin selling locally in the fall of 2020.

Connect for Health Colorado can be reached at 855-752-6749 or connectforhealthco.com .