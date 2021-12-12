Deadline Wednesday for Jan. 1 Colorado health insurance coverage
Time is running out to buy health insurance coverage beginning the new year.
The deadline to purchase services that begin Jan. 1 is Wednesday, Dec. 15 on Connect for Health Colorado, the state’s exchange marketplace. All purchases between Dec. 16 and Jan. 15 — the end of open enrollment — will take effect Feb. 1, a release from the nonprofit local healthcare leadership group Valley Health Alliance said.
“I encourage people who still need to purchase insurance to go to the Connect for Health Colorado website to shop for insurance,” Valley Health Alliance Executive Director Chris McDowell said. “There are real choices on the exchange for people and their families, so it’s worth reviewing the plans online or calling the number for assistance.”
Valley Health Alliance said two companies are offering coverage on the individual exchange: national company Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Grand Junction-based Rocky Mountain Health Plans, a subsidiary of United Healthcare. The Alliance asked Rocky Mountain Health Plans to begin selling locally in the fall of 2020.
Connect for Health Colorado can be reached at 855-752-6749 or connectforhealthco.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Deadline Wednesday for Jan. 1 Colorado health insurance coverage
Time is running out to buy health insurance coverage beginning the new year.