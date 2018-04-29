Defiance West brings personal training to New Castle

How did your business start?

We were coaching at Defiance Strength and Conditioning in Glenwood Springs and loved what was going on there. We saw a need in New Castle and wanted to be able to offer what they have going on to a larger group of people. An opportunity presented itself, and we jumped right in.

What do you sell?

I would like to say health and wellness, but realistically we have created a supportive environment for people to reach their fitness goals, which has resulted in health and wellness. We offer an experience that can fit the needs and goals of the majority of people.

Health and wellness is simple, but it isn't easy; we try to help people through the hardest things such as motivation and consistency.

Why do you like what you do?

As cliche as it might sound we are lucky enough to truly be changing lives. We are surrounded by people that want to be better, which makes us strive to continue to get better as a business. We are constantly being challenged and learning new ways and strategies to help people. When you own a business you are always trying to figure "it" out, and I don't think this ever goes away. The challenge is fun.

What strategy do you use to hire good people?

Lucky for us, our business has started small and slowly grown over the last two years, and we are now starting to be able to get our coaches from some of our members that have been training with us for a while and who have wanted to pursue their certifications. We primarily have hired from within our gym, and it has been very good for us.

What is your strategy for growth in the next year?

We have been fortunate enough to have had slow and steady growth from day one. For us it comes down to taking care of our current members and making sure we are helping them reach their goals. When people start to see results, their friends and family notice and eventually want to come too.

In 2018 we are looking to offer more class times as the current class schedule demands it. We are in the works of improving our beginners program and making it more comfortable for new people to start at the gym.

What is the best thing about running a business here?

We have brought together a group of people from all walks of life. Everyone is on the same level when they come into the gym; it doesn't matter who you are or what you do, they all support each other. We are fortunate to have a group of people that we genuinely like and make our gym a better place because they come to it. We live in a special place, that's for sure.

