Donuts and ice cream find a new home in Rifle

Alliance Marketing Partners

A Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins mashup will host its grand opening at 700 Taugenbaugh Blvd. in Rifle on Friday morning. The opening will begin at around 11 a.m.

The new restaurant will be open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“We are thrilled to officially join the Dunkin’ team and have the opportunity to provide our guests with a fast, friendly, one-of-a-kind Dunkin’ experience,” said Mark Matzen, Dunkin’ franchisee. “This is a special opportunity for us as we open our first Dunkin’ restaurant and lay our roots here in Rifle. On behalf of our entire team, we look forward to growing within the community and keeping Rifle running on Dunkin’ for years to come.”

azorn@swiftcom.com