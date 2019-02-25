Grand River Health administrators honored with service awards

Out of dozens of hospital administrators throughout the country, Grand River Health CEO Jim Coombs was honored earlier this month as exemplifying the very best in service excellence.

The Rifle hospital received several honors at the 19th HealthCare Service Excellence Conference Feb. 11-13 in Florida. Phyllis Zilm and Caryn Hettler both took home Pinnacle Awards again this year, but the most prestigious honor went to Coombs, the night's only Founders Award recipient.

The HealthCare Service Excellence awards recognize the commitment of managers, physicians, nurses, administrators and health care providers throughout the country.

"We've come a long ways in a lot of ways as an organization," Coombs said. "It's nice to get that kind of recognition."

In 2018, the Summit Awards committee received over 233 nominations from 23 different health care organizations spanning 11 states. Fifty-five of the nominations were chosen as Pinnacle Achievers — the top award given — and 15 were presented the Summit Award.

Zilm, service excellence mentor at Grand River, and Hettler, program director, both took home Pinnacle Awards. Zilm was also recognized as a Summit Award winner.

The Founders Award is given each year in special recognition of an individual or organization best demonstrating the meaning of service excellence, according to a press release. This year, that award went to Coombs.

"You don't know who is getting that last award," Coombs said. "They start reading the characteristics of the person who is getting the award, and you realize it's you. You can't believe it."

By this time next year, Coombs noted that Grand River will be anxiously awaiting the grand opening of its new senior care center.

