Hot Springs selects Devereux Leadership recipient

From left: Loretta Ayala, lodge manager; Richard Jaskiewicz, lodge maintenance supervisor; aand Derrick Bretta, facilities maintenance director.

Glenwood Hot Springs Resort

Richard Jaskiewicz is Glenwood Hot Springs’ newest Devereux Leadership Award Winner.

Chosen for his endearing leadership abilities, guest interactions and uplifting positivity at Glenwood Hot Springs Resort, Lodge Maintenance Supervisor Richard Jaskiewicz is the resort’s most recent recipient of the Devereux Leadership Award. The Devereux is awarded biannually and recognizes exemplary leadership qualities such as problem solving, accountability, effective communication style, team building and professionalism.

According to Derrick Bretta, Facilities Maintenance Director and Jaskiewicz’s supervisor, “Richard is an outstanding leader. He has taken ownership of the lodge and truly cares not only about the daily outcome, but also the year-to-year result. His technical skill, teaching ability, interpersonal and guest service skills contribute to his attitude of ownership.”

Jaskiewicz has also contributed greatly to high-scoring guest surveys. “Richard is often mentioned by name on our guest surveys for his positive impact,” Bretta added. In his first year as lodge supervisor, Glenwood Hot Springs Resort saw a significant increase in guest survey scores regarding the responsiveness from the maintenance department, according to Lodge General Manager Loretta Ayala.

It’s not just guests who have taken notice — employee survey comments about Jaskiewicz were also consistently favorable and reflected that he was an outstanding role model, and one who is highly revered and respected by his staff. As part of his team-oriented management philosophy, Jaskiewicz has had a knack for encouraging his staff to be invested in the daily procedure process. Also, a good listener, he has fostered an environment that elicits the healthy sharing of ideas and opinions for the benefit of all and the resort as a whole.

“What I appreciate most about Rich is his positive attitude,” Ayala said. “I can always count on his ability to prioritize, and tasks are completed without prompting. In most cases, when something needs maintenance attention it has already been addressed without it needing to be being pointed out.”

The Devereux Leadership Award is named after Walter Devereux, the wealthy mining engineer whose vision it was to create an international geothermal spa destination in Glenwood Springs. Under his leadership, he rallied investors and literally rerouted the mighty Colorado River to open the world’s largest hot springs pool in July 1888. Only those individuals who demonstrate meritorious leadership qualities receive the Devereux Award.

Upon accepting his award at an in-house ceremony, like many exceptional leaders, Jaskiewicz was humble and showered his staff with praise. “My most heartfelt thanks go to my co-workers at the Hot Springs Lodge. From day one, when they made me feel welcome, I knew I had become a part of something special. The team here has been nothing short of amazing responding to the recent challenges and difficulties of the major remodel at the Lodge. Thank you for letting me be a part of your awesome team!”