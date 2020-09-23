Hotel Colorado cancels holiday lighting celebration for 2020

People walk to check-in to their rooms at the Hotel Colorado before the 30th Annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony taking place on Friday evening.

The Hotel Colorado’s holiday lighting ceremony is canceled this year, but decorations will still go up as normal.

In a news release Wednesday, the Hotel Colorado thanked the community and its guests for supporting the historic hotel through the pandemic, fires and more.

“Hotel Colorado’s commitment to its guests and local visitor’s health and safety is always top priority, therefore the hotel will need to cancel this year’s Lighting Ceremony normally occurring the Friday after Thanksgiving,” the release states. “All associated events including the Christmas in the Rockies Craft Fair, fireworks, live performances and photos with Santa will also need to be postponed until next year.”

Decorations will go up as usual, with thousands of Christmas lights illuminating the grounds “in hundreds of bright colors” and more than 50 Christmas trees placed inside, the release states. The Thanksgiving buffet is also canceled, but the Hotel Colorado will offer Thanksgiving meal to-go options and convenient plated options for in-house guests.

“Hotel Colorado will do everything it can to make the holiday season special for its guests and locals alike,” General Manager Christian Henny said in the release. “We feel it’s important to carry on the holiday traditions for our guests and the Glenwood Springs community and encourage everyone to come see the traditional Christmas decorations.”

For more information and details on the Thanksgiving buffet and to-go meal options, please call 970-928-3785.