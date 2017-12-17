Inside the Chamber: A Feeling of Lightness

Perhaps we could say that a feeling of lightness, joy and excitement fills the hearts (and the shops) of Glenwood Springs. And that is not just because it is the holiday season. It seems to be the way things are, as observed by the folks at the Visitor Center at the Chamber Resort Association. It is amazing how the thrill of that afternoon when the bridge reopened seemed to get us all in a holiday mood. The time was coming when everyone was looking forward to our home returning to normal. The lights seem to have a slightly brighter sparkle. The shop windows are particularly festive. This is all because of a bridge and a community that came together to "get 'er done."

The tourists have been rather oblivious to the strain the detour put on our town. They found the pedestrian bridge, hiking trails, hot springs pools, restaurants and shops. They commented on the views and the many activities available here, and they appreciated the special maps we prepared to help with their adventures. Some have already come back to see how the bridge turned out. Many more have promised to return, and many have already reserved lodging for early 2018. We had some interesting questions about our construction. One lady asked if we had ever had a bridge into downtown before. She was told there had been a bridge into town since the late 1800s. She said, "No wonder you needed a new one!" We also had a comment from a visiting gentleman suggesting we build two new bridges, which would definitely alleviate any unexpected traffic congestion in the future.

We would like to thank everyone who came together to walk the new bridge, to watch the lighting of the Hotel Colorado and wandered downtown for the Wine Walk. Also, we appreciate all those who "Shopped Small." We want to especially thank the business owners, large and small, who kept their faith in this little community and survived a very lean time. It is certain that visitors will continue to choose this place as their vacation destination.

There will be a New Year to celebrate very soon, and there will be snow: Mother Nature promised. Then there will be new plantings along our city streets and a 121st Strawberry Days weekend. We'll plan our Mother's Day Mile and walk to Two Rivers Park for the Fourth of July as life goes on into 2018; and we will continue to be especially proud to be Glenwoodites or Glenwoodians or is it Glenwood Springonians?

Suzy Alcott and Elaine Benson are visitor information specialists at the CMC/Chamber Visitor Information Center at 802 Grand Ave.