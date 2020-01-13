Inside the Chamber column: Blank canvas to colorful work of art — GSCRA helping businesses thrive

2020 is a new year, a new decade and the start of the second century of the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association. This new beginning is like a blank canvas is ready to be painted. Much like paints and paintbrushes, we have a variety of tools and resources available to help you and your business realize your vision and turn your blank canvas into a colorful work of art this coming year and beyond.

As a catalyst for sustainable business growth and development, the GSCRA helps businesses thrive by providing access to networking, visibility, education and resources. This year is full of these opportunities including the monthly Business and Breakfast series; an Excellence in the Workplace symposium on Jan. 29; the launch of the inaugural year-long 2020 Leadership Certificate Program in partnership with Roaring Fork Leadership; and the return of the Biz-Opoly Business Summit and Expo on Feb. 21.

The popular Business and Breakfast series presented by the GSCRA, Glenwood Springs Post Independent, Glenwood Springs Library, BizzardPress and River Blend Coffee Co. is held the second Tuesday of every month from 9–10:30 a.m. at the Glenwood Springs Library. Learn about tools and gain skills to help your business grow and succeed. Upcoming topics include “Market Research” on Jan. 14; “SEO for Beginners” on Feb. 11; “Company Culture Panel Discussion” on March 10; and “Hiring Best Practices” on April 14. The sessions are free and open to the public, but space is limited, so advance registration is encouraged.

The GSCRA is pleased to present the “Excellence in the Workplace” symposium from 8:30–11:30 a.m. Jan. 29 at Morgridge Commons to help business owners, managers and supervisors go beyond training employees for work. The Excellence symposium takes a different approach to helping businesses in both hiring new employees and inspiring current employees. Past attendees have said the program could be called ExSELLence in the WORKplace for the skills and strategies offered that re-sell the value of every job in any work environment. The speaker and symposium facilitator, Patrick McGaughey, CPF, IOM, is president and chief consultant for ActivatingPeople.com.

The Glenwood Springs Chamber and Roaring Fork Leadership are teaming up to introduce the inaugural Leadership 2020. This brand-new certificate program is designed for business executives, employees and individuals that are interested in taking their career to the next level. The year-long career enhancing program includes an EQ Assessment and one-hour coaching call prior to the start date. Throughout the program, attendees will participate in monthly 90-minute on-site presentations and workshops and mid-month coaching calls. Participants will receive emails with resources, videos and quizzes to reinforce program learnings throughout the year and a certificate upon graduation. Registration is limited to 30 people and will close on Jan. 24.

On Feb. 21, the GSCRA is excited to bring back a refreshed and redesigned Biz-Opoly Business Summit and Expo. The summit includes business workshops and a keynote speaker, followed by an evening business-to-business expo and networking event. Stay tuned for further details.

2020 is off to a running start. We look forward to helping you and your business thrive by providing access to these programs and other networking opportunities, visibility, education and resources throughout the year. We can’t wait to see your vision come to life as your blank canvas becomes a colorful work of art.

Information about all these fantastic programs are available at glenwoodchamber.com or by calling the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association at 970-945-6589.

Angie Anderson is president and CEO of the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association.