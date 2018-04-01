Inside the Chamber column: Flexible, creative, epic Glenwood Springs

The season of frozen water is coming to an end. It seemed to be a quiet winter here for many residents and guests as Mother Nature chose to give us a warm and dry one. Winter, warm and dry — that just doesn't seem right. But tourists still came and found much to do in "springlike" activities. Even in our winter months of January and February there were the avid hikers and even bikers. We don't believe there was one month where we did not get inquiries about the conditions at Hanging Lake Trail.

There is, however, a bright side to our quirky weather. A warm dry winter allowed for some faster completion of projects delayed by the "Bridge Adventure." Perhaps our town saved some money on snow removal?

The Visitor Center has had a constant flow of folks looking to hike and bike as well as ski. Good snow conditions were available, and ski competitions drew lots of interest. Our guests also made lots of happy "Plan B" changes to their visits, and we admire them for it. Thanks to having businesses that were flexible, we could send our guests to find hiking and biking and soaking as alternatives, or additions, to their ski plans. That makes for the bright side of the less than "normal" winter here in Glenwood Springs. Now it seems everyone is looking forward to the summer months. Lots of calls coming in about planning family vacations, having Glenwood Springs as their wedding venue and still others looking forward to the fall.

There were many international visitors who were happy with the bluebird skies and scenic vistas here. Many of them were on long-planned ski trips and were so happy that our conditions finally came through. Larger ski areas have sent folks our way and all have really enjoyed our hot springs.

We at the Glenwood Springs Chamber do note new businesses springing up around town. Many new restaurants and shops are opening and, while we are sorry to also lose a few sweet spots, we do hope our locals will come downtown and look around to become familiar with what Glenwood Springs is offering to us. Both the tourists and locals seem to be enjoying the new restaurants as many are quite crowded during the lunch hour and should continue into the evening hours with summer approaching.

We're hard at work creating new brochures and maps for this coming summer season. Warm and welcoming events are just around the corner, and everything folks need to know is right here in the Visitor Center and on our website. The conditions are always "Epic" in Glenwood Springs.

Just to tease the inner "flipflops and sunscreen" person in all of us, have you ever seen a strawberry fly?

Suzy Alcott and Elaine Benson are visitor information specialists for the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association.