Inside the Chamber column: Reflections and Anticipation for 2018

Over the past couple of weeks, I have had the wonderful opportunity to engage in many holiday traditions. From reconnecting with friends and family, food, music and decorations, it's these traditions that make the holidays stand out from other moments in the year. One of my favorite of these traditions centers around our Christmas tree.

Every year, my husband and I select an ornament that symbolizes the year. We write on the inside cover of the box why we chose the particular ornament. As we decorate our tree, we open the boxes one by one and read about the highlights of each of our 11 years together. It's a tradition that was handed down to us from my in-laws whose tree now displays 40 special ornaments.

When New Year's Day arrives, it's equally symbolic to carefully box up each ornament in preparation for what will be written on the next ornament. We take time to celebrate the year that has passed and look forward with an optimistic frame of mind.

Resolutions are nothing new. A person may resolve to start the exercise routine back up, eat healthier or vow to remember to bring the coupons to the grocery store. Reflection and goal setting is something that extends beyond individuals to the business world. As we ring in the New Year many businesses may be looking at 2018 and asking, "What can we do to make this year our best?"

The Glenwood Springs Chamber believes that a strong business community leads to a strong community, and therefore we want to help businesses succeed. Our mission is to provide leadership, promote commerce, encourage measured growth and continue to support such endeavors that will enrich the quality of life in our community. To carry out this mission, the GSCRA will continue to focus on five goals including: promoting the community; building a strong local economy; representing business interests with government; taking political action; and providing networking opportunities for the business community.

We'll strive to accomplish these goals in a variety of ways in 2018. For example, we'll promote the community by organizing the 121st annual Strawberry Days and producing the Official Guide to Glenwood Springs. We'll continue to help build a strong local economy through our tourism promotion efforts and keeping our door open for developers, film scouts, new businesses and travel writers. We'll represent business interests with government and take political action by utilizing the expertise of our newly formed Business Advocacy Advisory Board and hosting the Issues and Answers election forum. We'll continue to provide networking opportunities for our business community through our various leads groups, Women Interacting and Networking group and Business After Hours events. All of this and more will be easier than ever to find on our newly designed website that will be launched later this month.

As we pack up our special ornaments this New Year's Day, I'll reflect on this past year while looking forward to what is to come in 2018. On behalf of the Glenwood Springs Chamber, thank you to the entire community for making 2017 an amazing year. It's one that won't soon be forgotten, as our incredible community came together to overcome the challenges presented by the new Grand Avenue Bridge being built. Imagine what we can accomplish together as a community in 2018. Happy New Year!

Angie Anderson is executive vice president of the Glenwood Chamber Resort Association.