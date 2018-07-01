Inside the Chamber: Never stop asking why

The word "why" is a regular at our household. Our 4-year-old asks it all the time. Some questions are simple, others require some deep digging to find the answer. Most questions are followed up with another question. Perhaps it's because I answer these questions several times per day that Simon Sinek's book and Ted Talk, Start with Why, resonates with me.

Sinek illustrates the concept with what he calls "The Golden Circle." The inside circle represents "why," then moving outward to "how" and "what." The "why" is the reason the business exists. It's the purpose or cause. He defines "how" as the things make a business special or what sets them apart from competition. The products or services a business provides is the "what." He argues that must businesses know what they do but few know why they do it.

I had an "aha" moment with this notion earlier this year when I had the honor of sitting on a feedback panel for the Glenwood Springs Middle School Shark Tank project presentations. The students were tasked with creating a product or service that would be useful to our community. They researched costs and competition, graphed their cost and profit functions, wrote sample business plans, created websites as well as product prototypes and samples.

I wasn't sure what to expect from these presentations, but I was completely blown away for several reasons. First, I loved that they were incorporating what they were learning in their math class into real-life situations. The students were well-prepared, and they gave very professional presentations. They were so creative and innovative that I wondered how I might be able hire some of them in the future.

What ultimately inspired me was their sense of purpose or their "why." For example, one group's product was a reusable straw with a flavor compartment. Their presentation began with photos and examples of how plastic straws are becoming a major problem in our oceans and that they wanted to do something about it. Then, they explained that kids don't always like to drink plain water. This straw would have a compartment that when one drinks the water through the straw, it would pick up some flavoring. So not only did they want to save the earth from being littered by straws, but they also wanted kids to drink more water. That was their "why." It wasn't product itself that was so compelling, it was why they created it in the first place.

When I think of this in terms of our organization, the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, I recognize that I also tend to talk about what we offer rather than why. When someone asks me about the GSCRA, I naturally jump to what we provide or the services we offer. Among other things, we provide visitor information, we produce the Strawberry Days Festival, we manage the tourism promotion for Glenwood Springs. We also offer networking and educational opportunities for businesses. These are all great services, but why do we do these things?

I don't have to go very far to find out why this organization was created in the first place. It's right on a plaque outside our office on Eighth Street. On April 14, 1919, the local board of trade recognized the need to "work for the interests of the community as well as business" and formed the chamber of commerce. In 1989 the name was changed to Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association (GSCRA) to reflect tourism as the community's economic driver.

My resident 4-year-old expert in asking why would say, "Why would the chamber work for the interests of the community as well as business?"

My answer would be "The chamber does this because if local businesses thrive, the community will thrive. The chamber wants Glenwood Springs to be an exceptional place to live, work and play." Then I would wait for a follow up "why" question.

The Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association turns 100 next year. Certainly, how we go about achieving our purpose and specifically what we offer has evolved over the years. However, the reason we exist has remained steadfast for just shy of a century.

As our board of directors and staff set out to create our 3-year strategic plan at the beginning of this year, we wanted to clearly understand the current interests of the community and our businesses so that we can be sure to serve them appropriately. We wanted to make sure that our what and how matched up with our why. We collected feedback from members and stakeholders through surveys and interviews. We also utilized resources to study trends such as the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE) Horizon Initiative: Chambers 2025 and the Western Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (W.A.C.E) branding study. The resulting roadmap will help us stay the course for the next three years and assist in making our community shine its very best.

As I'm finding out more and more every day, maybe 4-year-old kids do have all the answers because they never stop asking why. Maybe adults shouldn't either.

Angie Anderson is president & CEO of the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association.