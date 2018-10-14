Lengel named Devereux Leadership recipient

Edie Lengel is Glenwood Hot Springs' newest Devereux Leadership Award winner.

According to a news release from the Hot Springs, Lengel was chosen for her commitment to Glenwood Hot Springs employees, their well-being and safety, and an ability to get things done, as human resources and safety coordinator.

The Devereux is awarded biannually and recognizes employee qualities such as problem solving, accountability, effective communication style, team building and professionalism.

According to Pam Willis, director of human resources and Lengel's supervisor, "Leading the safety committee, Edie has created a strong and engaged safety culture throughout the company, resulting in an exceptionally low number of accidents.

"She is continuously seeking to improve employee training to help provide better guest experiences, creating tangible examples that are relatable to all employees," Willis said in the release.

Lengel also has an affinity for digging into the history of the hot springs resort, she said.

"Edie has become somewhat of an expert historian, bringing the magic of Glenwood Hot Springs history to life for employees during their new hire orientation," Willis added.

During her four years with Glenwood Hot Springs, Lengel has become known for her exemplary professionalism, according to the release.

"Employees are able to air any workplace grievances they may have in a confidential manner and receive assistance. She was also a champion of the Virgin Pulse Pinnacol Wellness Initiative, a program designed to improve overall employee well-being."

According to Willis, her leadership inspired and motivated Glenwood Hot Springs employees to win every single competition in which they competed, resulting in $6,000 in prize money, a sum set aside for employee wellness.

Glenwood Hot Springs Resort named the award after Walter Devereux, the wealthy mining engineer whose vision it was to create an international geothermal spa destination. Under his leadership, he rallied investors and literally rerouted the mighty Colorado River to open the world's largest hot springs pool in July 1888.