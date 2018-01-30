Mark Gould of Glenwood Springs named Colorado Contractor of the Year

Mark Gould of Gould Construction Co. in Glenwood Springs was recognized as 2017 Contractor of the Year by the Colorado Contractors Association (CCA) at the association's annual conference last week.

The Contractor of the Year award is given in honor of a contractor who "displays consistent commitment to the development of quality infrastructure in Colorado, as well as dedication to the mission of the CCA," according to a new release from the organization.

The award is chosen by the recipient's peers in the industry and is the highest award granted by the association.

"Mark Gould exemplifies the type of leader this award is designed to recognize," Tony Milo, executive director of CCA, said in the release. "Mark has spent his career displaying a commitment to quality, responsibility and integrity. He's also given back to the industry and association through his years of volunteer service."

Gould has received numerous other recognitions in the industry, and is a past recipient of the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association's Citizen of the Year award, acknowledging his many contributions in the larger community. The Gould Construction name is a common sight on major infrastructure construction projects throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, including work associated with the Grand Avenue Bridge project in Glenwood Springs the past two years.

Founded in 1933, the CCA is the leading professional association for infrastructure construction professionals across the state, bringing infrastructure to life through the power of advocacy, education and training and partnerships.