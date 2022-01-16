Meet the new publisher of the Post Independent and Citizen Telegram

Darcy Carstens.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

For over 30 years, Darcy Carstens has helped people and businesses connect with the marketing opportunities that best help them with newspapers across Swift Communications.

She now is bringing that people-first approach to her new role as publisher of the Glenwood Springs Post Independent and Citizen Telegram. Former publisher Bryce Jacobson left Dec. 31 for new professional opportunities.

“Darcy has spent more than 20 years working for Swift in advertising, circulation and the business office,” Group Publisher Scott Stanford said. “One of her greatest strengths is her ability to advocate for and lead employees. She knows she has much to learn about being a publisher but has proven throughout her Swift career that she can lead, inspire and support a team.”

Carstens currently lives with her family , husband Rob Sperry and their border collie/Aussie shepherd Whitney (named after Mt. Whitney) near Lake Tahoe but is on the hunt for a place to call home in Garfield County and the Roaring Fork Valley. She’s in Glenwood Springs through Friday, visiting with people and getting to know the community and us at the Post Independent. She’ll be back soon after and hopes to move to the area permanently as soon as possible.

You’re now officially one week into your new role; what have you learned or discovered that’s really made you happy?

Bryce has developed an amazing staff at the Post Independent and Citizen Telegram. I am walking into a dream team of people I get to work with every day; they care about the community, its readers, its advertisers. Everyone is dedicated to providing the highest quality products to serve our markets, and it’s fun to collaborate with really smart people on growing and evolving in our service to community.

In our conversations so far, it’s clear to me just how important it is to you to connect with people and build relationships. Why is that so important to you and how do you hope to accomplish that as publisher for our communities?

I have always been interested in people; where do they come from, what are their experiences. I genuinely want to learn and hear what people have to say.

It also helps me to understand where they are at so I can best relate to and communicate with them. I love to listen to people tell their stories. Now more than ever, possibly due to COVID and the shutdowns, people want connection. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is just how important we are to each other.

As publisher, I have an interest in what makes our communities come together, our needs, our challenges and what makes this such an amazing place to live and visit. Finally, how can our media organizations share those stories and provide news information in meaningful ways?

You have extensive experience across nearly all aspects of a newspaper — from circulation to business management to marketing — what do you think are your greatest strengths and how will you use those in your role as publisher?

Every position I have held has helped me with the next. Understanding how each department plays a vital role in producing our products has been priceless. I have always enjoyed connecting departments and creating alignment within our organization with a sense of purpose. Now I have an opportunity to connect and align our services within the community.

What would you tell the community as to how they can expect to see your guidance and leadership reflected in the pages of the Post Independent? Any big changes that you’d like to preview?

Don’t expect any big changes right away. I would like to take a few months to understand and experience the community. However, in the near future we will be reaching out to learn more about what you in the community would like to see changed, as well as, what should stay the same. We may test some ideas and request feedback and how we are doing. We always want to be checking in with our community and find opportunities to improve.

On the life side of things, what do you enjoy doing when you’re not working? Is there anything or anywhere in particular that you’re excited to experience in Garfield County?

We are big hikers. We are very much looking forward to being out hiking big mountains and doing some camping. If you have any favorite hikes, let me know. We also love watching sports – go Broncos, Nuggets, Avs, and Rockies! I enjoy crafting, and recently started painting and stained glass and glass fusing.

Is there any final thought you’d like to offer our readers? What are the best ways for people to get a hold of you?

I am not new to Colorado. I grew up in Loveland and spent some time in Vail, but I am new to Glenwood Springs. I am looking forward to learning about the Garfield Country and Roaring Fork Valley communities and participating in all the area has to offer.

Currently the best way to contact me is via email at dcarstens@postindependent.com.