Movieland cinema in Basalt to reopen Wednesday

Movieland in Basalt, Colorado on March 17, 2020. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Monday ordered all bars and restaurants in the state to stop serving food and drink in their businesses effective at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The order also includes movie theaters and casinos. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

Movieland 7, the Roaring Fork Valley’s largest movie theater, will open Wednesday following a three-month closure due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The seven-screen theater’s operator, national chain Bow Tie Cinemas, announced Friday it would reopen all of its theaters in Colorado. The slate of films will include classics like “The Goonies,” “Grease” and “The Dark Knight” and tickets will be $5. New releases may begin showing in the theaters as early as July 1, according to the announcement.

Bow Tie announced a slate of new policies for operating during the pandemic. Those include required reserved seating, limiting auditorium capacity to 50%, alternate seating allowing each customer an empty seat on each side, contact-free purchasing for tickets and concessions, limits on restroom and lobby capacity along with cleaning enhancements.

“The safety and comfort of our guests and employees during this challenging time is our top priority as we re-open,” Bow Tie CEO Ben Moss said in the announcement. “Our teams will strive every day to provide a safe, clean and comfortable environment for our valued guests to enjoy the first class entertainment experience they’ve come to expect at Bow Tie Cinemas and we look forward to finally welcoming everyone back to the movies.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



The other two public cinemas in the valley remain closed.

The Isis Theater in Aspen, operated by the Metropolitan Theatres, has made no public comment on reopening. The single-screen independent Crystal Theatre in Carbondale also has no stated plans for film exhibition, but opened Friday for weekend walk-up concessions. The lobby stand is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, outdoor film screenings are just beginning to launch locally: the first in a summer series of drive-in movies at Crown Mountain Park begins June 19 with “Havana Moon: The Rolling Stones Live in Cuba”; the “Movies Under the Stars” series at Snowmass Base Village is scheduled to run July 11 to Aug. 29; and an outdoor film series in Aspen is expected to be announced in June.

atravers@aspentimes.com